Portugal’s Carvalho appears before Spanish judge to deny sexual assault allegation

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Portugal midfielder William Carvalho denied wrongdoing while facing sexual assault allegations before a Spanish judge on Tuesday.

The probe began after a woman in the Spanish city of Ibiza made accusations against him in August.

The 31-year-old Real Betis player testified for about half an hour in a court in Sevilla. Spanish media said he told the judge the sex with the woman was consensual.

He said in an Instagram post “the accusations against him are totally false.”

“I have a clear conscience,” Carvalho said. “I am collaborating with authorities and gladly I am capable of proving the absolute lack of foundation in these accusations.”

