Pistons’ Stewart suspended 3 games without pay for punching, pushing Eubanks hours before game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 1:49 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart was suspended three games without pay by the NBA on Thursday for punching and pushing Phoenix Suns forward/center Drew Eubanks.

Stewart and Eubanks had a confrontation before a game between the Pistons and Suns on Feb. 14. Eubanks said before the game that it happened as he entered the arena. He said an argument ensued and the two were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch and security intervened.

ESPN, citing a filing obtained by the network, said a misdemeanor assault charge against Stewart has been dismissed by the Phoenix Municipal Court. It said the motion to dismiss was filed by the prosecutor’s office and granted.

Stewart began serving the suspension Thursday night in a loss at Indiana. He’s averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds and has started 34 of 35 games this season.

Sports
