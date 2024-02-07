Pistons acquire Simone Fontecchio from Jazz for 2nd-rounder to boost outside shooting, per AP source

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz for a 2024 second-round pick, according…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz for a 2024 second-round pick, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the trade had not been announced.

Fontecchio gives Detroit a desperately needed outside shooter and the Jazz landed a second-round pick for a player with an expiring contract.

The 28-year-old Italian small forward averaged nearly nine points and made 39.1% of his 3-pointers for the Jazz in 34 starts and 16 games as a reserve this season, his second year in the NBA. Utah signed Fontecchio to a two-year $6.3 million in 2022.

While the Jazz are in contention for a spot in the playoffs, the Pistons have the NBA’s worst record a year after losing a league-high 65 games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.