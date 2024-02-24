Perfect start for Glasner at Crystal Palace with 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley

LONDON (AP) — Oliver Glasner’s first match in charge of Crystal Palace ended in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Burnley…

LONDON (AP) — Oliver Glasner’s first match in charge of Crystal Palace ended in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The relegation-threatened hosts dominated the first half, but it remained goalless at the break despite Josh Brownhill’s 38th-minute sending-off.

Chris Richards broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park with a header in the 68th for his first Premier League goal — and first at club level since December 2021, for Hoffenheim at Freiburg in Germany.

Jordan Ayew doubled the Eagles’ advantage three minutes later and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty made the game safe.

Last-but-one Burnley had a late consolation chalked off, another blow on a disappointing end to an afternoon that saw Palace move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Glasner, who was appointed Monday to replace Roy Hodgson, had named an unchanged line-up from the Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Everton and employed the same 3-4-2-1 formation.

Burnley was down to 10 men when goalkeeper James Trafford’s weak pass allowed Jefferson Lerma to pounce and the under-pressure Brownhill responded by dragging the Palace midfielder down by the back of his jersey, earning an instant red.

