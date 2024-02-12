Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels diagnosed with a torn meniscus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Monday.

The Pelicans said they are evaluating treatment options and did not immediately provide a timeline for Daniels’ return to basketball.

The 6-foot-8 Daniels, a native of Australia, was New Orleans’ first-round choice in the 2022 NBA Draft, selected eighth overall.

This season, Daniels has appeared in 52 games with 15 starts and has played nearly 22 minutes per game, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

The Pelicans were in Memphis on Monday for a game against the Grizzlies.

In early September, a couple of weeks before NBA training camps opened, Pelicans wing player Trey Murphy III was diagnosed with a similar meniscus injury. He had it repaired with arthroscopic surgery and his recovery took nearly three months before he returned to the Pelicans’ lineup on Nov. 29.

Entering Monday night’s NBA slate, the Pelicans had 29 regular season games left.

