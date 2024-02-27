Partial power outage in Philadelphia leads Flyers and Lightning to play with reduced lighting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning were playing at the Wells Fargo Center partially in the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning were playing at the Wells Fargo Center partially in the dark on Tuesday.

With the Flyers leading 1-0 and 13:43 remaining in the first period, a section of the building lost power and the game was stopped.

The emergency lighting remained on, as did the lighting in about 75%of the building. After a nine-minute delay, the teams were instructed to resume play in lower lighting than usual. The end of the rink where Tampa Bay was shooting was a bit darker than the rest of the rink.

With the scoreboard also not working, the clock was being managed manually.

Bobby Brink, recalled from the minors earlier Tuesday, scored 2:22 into the first period for Philadelphia.

