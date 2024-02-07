Nylander scores twice, Matthews nets 41st in Maple Leafs’ 5-4 victory over Stars

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart midway through the third period, Auston Matthews had…

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart midway through the third period, Auston Matthews had his NHL-leading 41st goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Nylander had two goals and assist, Matthews added an assist and John Tavares had a goal and two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves.

Toronto scored three times on the power play after falling 3-2 to the New York Islanders on Monday night coming out of the All-Star break.

“Each game is going to present its own challenges,” Matthews said. “There’s going to be different momentum swings out there. We try to stay focused and present.”

Evgeni Dadonov scored twice for Dallas, the second on a third-period penalty shot. Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston also scored.

Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves with Jake Oettinger resting after a 2-1 victory in Buffalo on Tuesday night. The Stars had won four straight and seven of 10.

Dadonov tied it at 3 on the penalty shot with 8:55 left after Maple Leafs defenseman bear-hugged him on a breakaway.

“We made a mistake,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We were playing a great period to that point. Just continue with it. Stay with it.”

Marner responded 32 seconds later with his 22nd off a feed from Matthews. Nylander then scored his second of the night, and 25th overall.

“We just wanted to get back to work,” Marner said. “Our bench does a good job of staying in the moment, realizing there’s another opportunity to go out there and do something. But, same time, not forcing it. That was one of those moments.”

Johnston scored his 15th with 1:25 left after Nylander missed the empty net looking for his second NHL hat trick.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Montreal on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.