Novak scores, Lankinen stops 23 shots and Predators top Golden Knights 5-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tommy Novak scored his fourth goal in five games and the Nashville Predators defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Luke Evangelista, former Knight Cody Glass, Cole Smith and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Predators. Roman Josi and Ryan McDonagh each had two assists for Nashville. Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots in his first start since Jan. 27.

“I thought it was a complete effort,” Josi said. “We can definitely be happy with the way we played. (Different guys scoring) You need depth in this league. There’s so many good teams with depth, you need scoring from all four lines. I thought every line did a great job, every line did their part tonight and I think that’s why we were successful.”

The victory marked the first time the Predators have won consecutive games since Jan. 12 and 13.

The Predators improved to 13-4-2 away from home since Nov. 24, tied for the second-most road points in the NHL during that span with 28.

“Just a bunch of different guys stepping up, I felt like it was one of those complete team effort,” Josi said. ”(Lankinen) was amazing in net. Just a great road win, a great team win.”

Alex Pietrangelo, William Karlsson and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights, who were playing on the second leg of back-to-back nights after shutting out the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Monday. Adin Hill made 35 stops.

Evangelista scored a goal for the second time in as many games when he skated into the right circle and fired a wrist shot under Hill’s arm to give Nashville an early 1-0 lead.

Pietrangelo tied the game later in the period when his wrist shot from the right circle went far side, top shelf on Lankinen.

With less than a minute remaining in the first period, Glass ripped a shot from the top of the slot to beat Hill over his blocker and give Nashville the lead again.

“It was good, it feels like just every other game, I want to score as much as I possibly can,” Glass said. “Then again, you’re playing an old team, it’s a good feeling I can’t really hide that.”

The Predators pushed the lead to two goals when Novak beat Hill through his legs, making it 3-1 midway through the second period.

Smith extended Nashville’s lead to three goals when he shot from the left circle past Hill.

The Golden Knights came out on the attack in the third, as Karlsson converted on a power play 47 seconds into the period. Shea Theodore earned an assist on the goal in his first game since Nov. 22.

Amadio made it interesting with a goal late in the third to cut Nashville’s lead to one, but Nyquist answered with an empty-netter.

“That’s a team that, what, lost big last week?” Pietrangelo said. “So you knew they were gonna come out. They’re fighting for a playoff spot, and so are we. So, just think we need a little bit more. I know it’s back-to-back but we needed a little bit more tonight.”

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit the Kings on Thursday night.

Golden Knights: Host Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

