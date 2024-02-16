NHL-leading Canucks beat Red Wings 4-1 for 3rd straight victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Thatcher Demko made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Thatcher Demko made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Nikita Zadorov scored his first goal with Vancouver, J.T. Miller added a goal and Elias Pettersson had three assists.

“I think we were good. I think we’re were solid from the start,” Zadorov said. “Another home win and we’re still trying to establish home ice here.”

The Canucks improved to 37-12-6, good for 80 points and a six-point lead over Florida, Boston and Dallas.

“I thought we stayed pretty compact and kept them to the outside,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “It was a hard fought win … this whole week has been a tough week for us.”

J.T. Compher scored for Detroit, and Alex Lyon stopped 17 shots.

“I didn’t love my game tonight,” Lyon said. “I’ll say it flat out, but that being said, I gave up seven last game and so for me, it was just about re-engaging and then, obviously, you give up two in the first, quick, and it turns into a mental grind.”

The Red Wings fell to 27-20-6 with their second straight loss.

Miller opened the scoring on an unassisted goal, firing a wrist shot past Lyon at 7:37 of the first period. Lindholm got his first of the night at 9:31 when he wired a wrist shot off the post and in.

Zadorov made it a 3-0 at 7:09 of the second. After a wraparound attempt from Pettersson, Zadorov got the puck and fired a point shot.

Compher scored with 5:35 left in the second, and Lindholm added his second with 7:01 left in the third with a one-timer off a pass from Petterson.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Calgary on Saturday.

Canucks: Host Winnipeg on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.