NHL fines Sabres coach Granato and Maple Leafs coach Keefe $25,000 each for arguing with officials

The NHL issued $25,000 fines each to Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato and Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe for separate instances of unprofessional conduct directed at officials.

The league deemed Thursday that both coaches crossed the line during games on Tuesday night.

Granato was issued a bench minor in the third period of Buffalo’s 3-2 loss at Florida, after questioning officials for penalizing Zach Benson for tripping, while suggesting they missed several calls against the Panthers earlier in the game.

“At some point, you’ve got to stand up for your team,” Granato said following the game in explaining what sent him over the top. “You’re put in that position as a coach. It’s a tough position to be in. But you can’t sit and watch.”

The same night in Toronto, Keefe was ejected in the final minutes of a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, which snapped the Leafs’ seven-game win streak.

“Not going there,” Keefe said in declining to explain what set him off. Keefe appeared to be upset by a tripping penalty assessed to Toronto forward Mitch Marner a few minutes before he was ejected, and shortly after the Leafs cut their deficit to 4-2.

They are the second and third coaches fined by the NHL this season, joining Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin, who was also fined $25,000 for the same reason in October.

The money will got to the NHL Foundation.

