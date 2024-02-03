NHL All-Star Game Results

2024_Team Matthews 7, Team McDavid 4 2023_Atlantic 7, Central 5 2022_Metropolitan 5, Central 3 2020_Pacific 5, Atlantic 4 2019_Metropolitan 10,…

2024_Team Matthews 7, Team McDavid 4

2023_Atlantic 7, Central 5

2022_Metropolitan 5, Central 3

2020_Pacific 5, Atlantic 4

2019_Metropolitan 10, Central 5

2018_Pacific 5, Atlantic 2

2017_Metropolitan 4, Pacific 3

2016_Team Pacific 1, Team Atlantic 0

2015_Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12

2014_No Game (Olympics)

2013_No Game (lockout)

2012_Team Chara 12, Team Alfredsson 9

2011_Team Lidstrom 11, Team Staal 10

2010_No Game (Olympics)

2009_Eastern 12, Western 11, Eastern wins shootout 2-0

2008_Eastern 8, Western 7

2007_Western 12, Eastern 9

2006_No Game (Olympics)

2005_No Game (lockout)

2004_Eastern 6, Western 4

2003_Western 6, Eastern 5, Western wins shootout 3-1

2002_World 8, North America 5

2001_North America 14, World 12

2000_World 9, North America 4

1999_North America 8, World 6

1998_North America 8, World 7

1997_Eastern 11, Western 7

1996_Eastern 5, Western 4

1995_No Game (lockout)

1994_Eastern 9, Western 8

1993_Wales 16, Campbell 6

1992_Campbell 10, Wales 6

1991_Campbell 11, Wales 5

1990_Wales 12, Campbell 7

1989_Campbell 9, Wales 5

1988_Wales 6, Campbell 5, OT

1987_No Game

1986_Wales 4, Campbell 3, OT

1985_Wales 6, Campbell 4

1984_Wales 7, Campbell 6

1983_Campbell 9, Wales 3

1982_Wales 4, Campbell 2

1981_Campbell 4, Wales 1

1980_Wales 6, Campbell 3

1979_No Game

1978_Wales 3, Campbell 2

1977_Wales 4, Campbell 3

1976_Wales 7, Campbell 5

1975_Wales 7, Campbell 1

1974_West 6, East 4

1973_East 5, West 4

1972_East 3, West 2

1971_West 2, East 1

1970_East 4, West 1

1969_East 3, West 3, tie

1968_Toronto 4, All-Stars 3

1967_Montreal 3, All-Stars 0

1966_No Game

1965_All-Stars 5, Montreal 2

1964_All-Stars 3, Toronto 2

1963_All-Stars 3, Toronto 3, tie

1962_Toronto 4, All-Stars 1

1961_All-Stars 3, Chicago 1

1960_All-Stars 2, Montreal 1

1959_Montreal 6, All-Stars 1

1958_Montreal 6, All-Stars 3

1957_All-Stars 5, Montreal 3

1956_All-Stars 1, Montreal 1, tie

1955_Detroit 3, All-Stars 1

1954_All-Stars 2, Detroit 2, tie

1953_All-Stars 3, Montreal 1

1952_1st Team 1, 2nd Team 1, tie

1951_1st Team 2, 2nd Team 2, tie

1950_Detroit 7, All-Stars 1

1949_All-Stars 3, Toronto 1

1948_All-Stars 3, Toronto 1

1947_All-Stars 4, Toronto 3

___

NOTE_There was no game in 1966 since the game was moved from the start of the season to midseason, and there was no game in 1979 because the Challenge Cup series between the Soviet Union and Team NHL was held instead. There was no game in 1987 because Rendez-Vous 87, a two-game series between Team NHL and the Soviet Union, replaced the All-Star Game. There was no game in 1995 or 2005 due to the owners’ lockout. There was no game in 2006 because of the Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.