NHL All-Star Game Records

TEAM Most goals, both teams, 1 game 29, Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12, 2015 at Columbus Fewest goals, both…

Listen now to WTOP News

TEAM

Most goals, both teams, 1 game 29, Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12, 2015 at Columbus

Fewest goals, both teams, 1 game 2, NHL All-Stars 1, Montreal Canadiens 1, 1956 at Montreal; First Team All-Stars 1, Second Team All-Stars 1, 1952 at Detroit

Most goals, 1 team, 1 game 17, Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12, 2015 at Columbus

Fewest goals, 1 team, 1 game 0, NHL All-Stars vs. Montreal, 1967 at Montreal

Most shots, both teams, 1 game (since 1955) 102, East 9 (56 shots), West 8 (46 shots), 1994 at New York

Most shots, 1 team, 1 game (since 1955) 56, East, 1994 at New York

Fewest shots, both teams, 1 game (since 1955) 52, Wales 3 (40 shots), Campbell 2 (12 shots), 1978 at Buffalo

Fewest shots, 1 team, 1 game (since 1955) 12, Campbell (2 goals), 1978 at Buffalo

Fastest 2 goals, both teams, from start of game 37 seconds, 1970 at St. Louis. Jacques Laperriere of East scored at 20 seconds and Dean Prentice of West scored at 37 seconds. Final: East 4, West 1

Fastest 2 goals, 1 team, from start of game 2:15, World, 1998 at Montreal. Teemu Selanne scored at 0:53 and Jaromir Jagr scored 2:15. Final: North America 8, World 7

Fastest 2 goals, 1 team :08, 1997 at San Jose. Owen Nolan scored at 18:54 and at 19:02 of second period for Western. Final: Eastern 11, Western 7

Fastest 2 goals, both teams :08, Western, 1997 at San Jose. Owen Nolan scored at 18:54 and 19:02 of second period. Final: Eastern 11, Western 7

Fastest 3 goals, both teams 0:48, Martin Havlat scored at 19:00 of third for West; Sheldon Souray scored at 19:25 of third for East; Dion Phaneuf scored at 19:48 for West, 2007 at Dallas. Final: Western 12, Eastern 9

Fastest 4 goals, both teams 2:24, 1997 at San Jose. Brendan Shanahan scored at 16:38 of second period for West; Dale Hawerchuk at 17:28 for East; Owen Nolan at 18:54 for West; Owen Nolan at 19:02 for West. Final: Eastern 11, Western 7

Fastest 3 goals, 1 team 1:08, Wales, 1993 at Montreal. Mike Gartner scored at 3:15 and 3:37 of first period, and Peter Bondra at 4:23

Fastest 4 goals, 1 team 4:17, Western, 2007 at Dallas. Brian Rolston scored at 8:30 of the second, Rick Nash scored at 10:40, Martin Havlat at 11:34 and Yanic Perreault at 12:47. Final: Western 12, Eastern 9

Most goals, both teams, 1 period 11, 2015 at Columbus. Second period – Team Toews (7), Team Foligno (4). Final: Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12

Most goals, 1 team, 1 period 7 (Wales), first period, 1990 at Pittsburgh. Final: Wales 12, Campbell 7; (Team Toews), second period, 2015 at Columbus. Final: Team Toews 17, Team Foligno 12

Most shots, both teams, 1 period 39, 1994 at New York. Second period – West (21), East (18)

Most shots, 1 team, 1 period 23, World, third period, 2001 at Denver. Final: North America (14), World (12)

Fewest shots, both teams, 1 period 9, 1971 at Boston, third period, West (7), East (2). Final: West 2, East 1

Fewest shots, 1 team, 1 period 2, East, third period, 1971 at Boston. Final: West 2, East 1

___

INDIVIDUAL Career

Most games played — 23, Gordie Howe; 16, Wayne Gretzky; 15, Frank Mahovlich.

Most goals — 13, Wayne Gretzky, 18 games; 13, Mario Lemieux, 10 games.

Most assists — 16, Joe Sakic, 12 games.

Most points — 25, Wayne Gretzky (13 goals, 12 assists), 18 games; 23, Mario Lemieux (13 goals, 10 assists), 10 games.

Most penalty minutes — 25, Gordie Howe, 23 games.

Most power-play goals — 6, Gordie Howe, 23 games.

___

Goaltenders

Most games played — 13, Glenn Hall.

Most goals against — 27, Patrick Roy, 9 games.

Most minutes played — 540, Glen Hall, 13 games.

Most consecutive wins — 4, Tim Thomas.

___

Game

Most goals — 4, Wayne Gretzky, Campbell, 1983; Mario Lemieux, Wales, 1990; Vincent Damphousse, Campbell, 1991; Mike Gartner, Wales, 1993, Dany Heatley, East, 2003.

Most assists — 5, Mats Naslund, Wales, 1988.

Most points — 8, Sidney Crosby (4 goals, 4 assists), Metropolitan, 2019.

Most points, 1 period — 4, Wayne Gretzky, Campbell, third period, 1983, 4 goals; Mike Gartner, Wales, first period, 1993 3 goals, 1 assist; Adam Oates, Boston, Wales, first period, 1993, 4 assists.

Most goals, 1 period — 4, Wayne Gretzky, Campbell, third period, 1983.

Most assists, 1 period — 4, Adam Oates, Wales, first period, 1993.

Fastest goal from start of game — 12 seconds, Rick Nash, West, 2008.

Fastest goal from start of period — 12 seconds, Rick Nash, West, 2008, first period.

Fastest 2 goals, 1 player, from start of game: 3:37, Mike Gartner, Wales, 1993, at 3:15 and 3:37.

Fastest 2 goals — 8 seconds, Owen Nolan, Western, 1997. Scored at 18:54 and 19:02 of second period.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.