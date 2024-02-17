NBA Slam-Dunk Contest Winners

2024 — Mac McClung, Osceola Magic (G League)
2023 — Mac McClung, Philadelphia
2022 — Obi Toppin, New York
2021 — Anfernee Simons, Portland
2020 — Derrick Jones Jr., Miami
2019 — Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City
2018 — Donovan Mitchell, Utah
2017 — Glenn Robinson III, Indiana
2016 — Zach LaVine, Minnesota
2015 — Zach LaVine, Minnesota
2014 — John Wall, Washington
2013 — Terrence Ross, Toronto
2012 — Jeremy Evans, Utah
2011 — Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers
2010 — Nate Robinson, New York
2009 — Nate Robinson, New York
2008 — Dwight Howard, Orlando
2007 — Gerald Green, Boston
2006 — Nate Robinson, New York
2005 — Josh Smith, Atlanta
2004 — Fred Jones, Indiana
2003 — Jason Richardson, Golden State
2002 — Jason Richardson, Golden State
2001 — Desmond Mason, Seattle
2000 — Vince Carter, Toronto
1999 — No competition
1998 — No competition
1997 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
1996 — Brent Barry, L.A. Clippers
1995 — Harold Miner, Miami
1994 — Isaiah Rider, Minnesota
1993 — Harold Miner, Miami
1992 — Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix
1991 — Dee Brown, Boston
1990 — Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta
1989 — Kenny Walker, New York
1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1987 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1986 — Spud Webb, Atlanta
1985 — Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta
1984 — Larry Nance, Phoenix
