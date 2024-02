Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis First Round Player, Team Score Mac McClung, Osceola Magic 48.0-49.4—97.4 Jaylen Brown, Boston 48.8-47.6—96.4…

Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis First Round Player, Team Score Mac McClung, Osceola Magic 48.0-49.4—97.4 Jaylen Brown, Boston 48.8-47.6—96.4 Jacob Toppin, New York 47.8-47.2—95.0 Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami 47.4-46.8—94.2 Final Mac McClung 48.8-50.0—98.8 Jaylen Brown 48.6-49.2—97.8

