NBA All-Star Rosters

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Sunday, Feb. 18 (c-captain) Eastern Conference Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana

Damian Liillard, G, Milwaukee

Reserves

Jalen Brunson, G, New York

Tyreese Maxey, G, Philadelphia

Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland

Bam Adebayo, C, Miami

Jaylen Brown, G, Boston

Julius Randle, F, New York

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando

Western Conference Starters

c-LeBron James, F, L.A. Lakers

Kevin Durant, F, Phoenix

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City

Reserves

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota

Kawhi Leonard, F, L.A. Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, C/F, Minnesota

Anthony Davis, C, L.A. Lakers

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix

Paul George, F, L.A. Clippers

