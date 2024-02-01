NBA All-Star Rosters

|At Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Sunday, Feb. 18
|(c-captain)
|Eastern Conference
|Starters
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee
Jayson Tatum, F, Boston
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia
Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana
Damian Liillard, G, Milwaukee
|Reserves
Jalen Brunson, G, New York
Tyreese Maxey, G, Philadelphia
Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland
Bam Adebayo, C, Miami
Jaylen Brown, G, Boston
Julius Randle, F, New York
Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando
|Western Conference
|Starters
c-LeBron James, F, L.A. Lakers
Kevin Durant, F, Phoenix
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver
Luka Doncic, G, Dallas
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City
|Reserves
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State
Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota
Kawhi Leonard, F, L.A. Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns, C/F, Minnesota
Anthony Davis, C, L.A. Lakers
Devin Booker, G, Phoenix
Paul George, F, L.A. Clippers
