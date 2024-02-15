NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA Results

Thursday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Christopher Bell,…

Thursday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60 laps, 10 points.

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 60, 9.

3. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60, 8.

4. (19) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 60, 7.

5. (5) Harrison Burton, Ford, 60, 6.

6. (18) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 60, 5.

7. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60, 4.

8. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 60, 3.

9. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 60, 2.

10. (15) Justin Haley, Ford, 60, 1.

11. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60, 0.

12. (21) Kaz Grala, Ford, 60, 0.

13. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

14. (20) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

15. (13) David Ragan, Ford, 60, 0.

16. (1) Michael McDowell, Ford, 60, 0.

17. (11) Josh Berry, Ford, fuelpump, 48, 0.

18. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 47, 0.

19. (4) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.

20. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 47, 0.

21. (8) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 47, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

