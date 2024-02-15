Live Radio
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA Results

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 10:34 PM

Thursday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60 laps, 10 points.

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 60, 9.

3. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60, 8.

4. (19) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 60, 7.

5. (5) Harrison Burton, Ford, 60, 6.

6. (18) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 60, 5.

7. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 60, 4.

8. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 60, 3.

9. (7) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 60, 2.

10. (15) Justin Haley, Ford, 60, 1.

11. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 60, 0.

12. (21) Kaz Grala, Ford, 60, 0.

13. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

14. (20) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

15. (13) David Ragan, Ford, 60, 0.

16. (1) Michael McDowell, Ford, 60, 0.

17. (11) Josh Berry, Ford, fuelpump, 48, 0.

18. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 47, 0.

19. (4) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.

20. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 47, 0.

21. (8) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 47, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

