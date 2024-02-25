NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Results

Sunday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (23) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (23) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 47 points.

2. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 52.

3. (3) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 260, 40.

4. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 260, 43.

5. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 35.

6. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 260, 35.

7. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 260, 38.

8. (1) Michael McDowell, Ford, 260, 39.

9. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 28.

10. (25) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 260, 27.

11. (16) Harrison Burton, Ford, 260, 29.

12. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 260, 36.

13. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 260, 24.

14. (33) Kaz Grala, Ford, 260, 23.

15. (28) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 23.

16. (20) Ryan Preece, Ford, 260, 21.

17. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 260, 22.

18. (26) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 260, 19.

19. (35) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 260, 18.

20. (31) Justin Haley, Ford, 260, 17.

21. (34) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 260, 16.

22. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 15.

23. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 259, 14.

24. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 257, 0.

25. (37) Erik Jones, Toyota, 256, 12.

26. (4) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 256, 17.

27. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 255, 10.

28. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 252, 9.

29. (14) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 250, 8.

30. (19) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 243, 7.

31. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 239, 8.

32. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 222, 21.

33. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 218, 8.

34. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 148, 3.

35. (29) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, dvp, 75, 0.

36. (15) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 66, 1.

37. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.402 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 28 minutes, 11 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.003 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 65 laps.

Lead Changes: 48 among 14 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.McDowell 0; K.Busch 1-10; K.Larson 11; K.Busch 12-15; K.Larson 16; K.Busch 17-20; K.Larson 21-22; R.Blaney 23; K.Larson 24; R.Blaney 25-33; K.Busch 34-40; M.McDowell 41; K.Busch 42-43; M.McDowell 44-50; R.Blaney 51; M.McDowell 52-63; T.Gilliland 64-98; J.Logano 99-102; T.Gilliland 103; J.Logano 104-112; C.Buescher 113; J.Logano 114-127; K.Larson 128-131; B.Keselowski 132; K.Larson 133-134; R.Stenhouse 135; B.Wallace 136-138; A.Cindric 139-165; T.Gilliland 166-169; B.Keselowski 170; T.Gilliland 171-182; M.Truex 183-184; T.Gilliland 185-186; M.Truex 187-188; T.Gilliland 189-192; K.Larson 193-198; M.Truex 199-201; M.McDowell 202-206; M.Truex 207; M.McDowell 208-209; M.Truex 210; A.Cindric 211-215; D.Hamlin 216-230; R.Blaney 231-232; K.Busch 233; R.Blaney 234-247; D.Suárez 248-255; R.Blaney 256-259; D.Suárez 260

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Gilliland, 6 times for 58 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 32 laps; R.Blaney, 6 times for 31 laps; K.Busch, 6 times for 28 laps; M.McDowell, 6 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 3 times for 27 laps; K.Larson, 7 times for 17 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 15 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 9 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 9 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 2 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Buescher, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 54; 2. A.Bowman, 50; 3. C.Bell, 44; 4. C.Elliott, 42; 5. B.Wallace, 39; 6. J.Nemechek, 37; 7. K.Larson, 37; 8. K.Busch, 37; 9. E.Jones, 35; 10. C.LaJoie, 33; 11. A.Cindric, 33; 12. D.Hamlin, 30; 13. C.Briscoe, 29; 14. Z.Smith, 29; 15. N.Gragson, 28; 16. M.Truex, 24.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

