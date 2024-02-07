Nani will enter a team in 7-on-7 tournament and its roster will include Mario Balotelli

BOSTON (AP) — Nani will enter a team in the second edition of the seven-on-seven tournament in the United States…

BOSTON (AP) — Nani will enter a team in the second edition of the seven-on-seven tournament in the United States and its roster will include Mario Balotelli, his teammate on Turkey’s Adana Demirspor.

Wrexham, the lower-tier Welsh club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, participated last June in the first edition of The Soccer Tournament, a winner-take-all $1 million event played in Cary, North Carolina. Newtown Pride of Connecticut won the event.

TBT Enterprises is organizing the tournament, which runs June 5-10 and will expand to 48 teams from 32.

An eight-team women’s event will be launched from June 7-10, also with a $1 million winner-take-all prize, organizers said Wednesday.

