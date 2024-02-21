Motocross rider, former X-Games competitor Jayden Archer dies in training accident

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Freestyle motocross competitor Jayden Archer, the first rider to perform a triple backflip in competition, has…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Freestyle motocross competitor Jayden Archer, the first rider to perform a triple backflip in competition, has died while practicing in Melbourne. He was 27.

The accident occurred Wednesday but there were few details released. Victoria state police said Thursday they would not comment on individuals or incidents due to privacy concerns.

Archer had been a member of the Nitro Circus crew for more than a decade. The group confirmed his death in an Instagram post.

“Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work & determination,” Nitro Circus said. “He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all. We love you mate. Ride in peace.”

Australian media reported that Archer, a two-time X Games medalist, was planning to attempt a world-first quadruple backflip later this year.

“We are deeply saddened by Jayo Archer’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents and fiancée,” Scott Guglielmino, interim chief operating officer X Games, said in a statement to ESPN.

“One of the most committed and charismatic FMX riders, Jayo will be missed by the X Games family.”

One of only three riders ever to land the triple backflip on a dirt bike, Archer became the first rider to land the trick in competition in November 2022, during the Nitro World Games in Brisbane, Australia.

