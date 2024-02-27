Live Radio
Montembeault, Canadiens snap five-game skid with 4-2 victory over Coyotes

The Associated Press

February 27, 2024, 10:18 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Montembeault made 36 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens snap their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson and Nick Suzuki, with an empty-net goal, scored for Montreal.

Montembeault boosted his record to 13-10-4. He lost his shutout bid when Alex Kerfoot scored at 7:42 of the second period to cut the Montreal lead to 2-1.

Nick Bjugstad added the other goal for Arizona, with 5:37 remaining.

Connor Ingram made 17 saves as Arizona’s losing streak was extended to 13 games.

The Coyotes came up empty on three power plays while the Canadiens failed to draw a man advantage for a second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Continue a five-game road trip at Toronto on Thursday.

Canadiens: Kick off a four-game road trip against the Panthers on Thursday.

