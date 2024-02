Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= UHSAA Playoffs= Class 6A= Quarterfinal= Corner Canyon 67, American Fork 58 Herriman 63, Davis 48 Layton 77,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Corner Canyon 67, American Fork 58

Herriman 63, Davis 48

Layton 77, Farmington 61

Lehi 70, Riverton 49

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Cottonwood 52, Logan 48

Green Canyon 67, Ridgeline 64

Layton Christian Academy 58, Murray 53

Snow Canyon 68, Dixie 57

