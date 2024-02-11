McTominay grabs late winner for Man United in 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth straight Premier League game and Scott McTominay headed home a…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth straight Premier League game and Scott McTominay headed home a late winner as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to ignite its Champions League qualification hopes on Sunday.

Only five points separates United in sixth and Villa in fifth after McTominay met Diogo Dalot’s cross with a powerful header in the 86th minute to seal a third straight league victory for the visitors.

Hojlund steered in a close-range finish in the 17th minute off Harry Maguire’s downward header at a corner to put United in front at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz equalized in the 67th.

Villa would have jumped to fourth place and moved 11 points clear of United with a win. Instead, the battle for fourth place behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal is heating up.

Tottenham is in fourth place on 47 points, one ahead of Villa and six more than United.

Villa has lost its last three home games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.