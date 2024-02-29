McDavid scores in OT to end 10-game drought as Oilers rally to beat Blues 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 4:34 into overtime and also had two assists to rally the Edmonton Oilers…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 4:34 into overtime and also had two assists to rally the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Zach Hyman scored twice to give him 40 for the season as Edmonton won its second straight. Stuart Skinner finished with 30 saves.

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, who have lost three straight and five of six. Jordan Binnington had 31 saves.

Late in the extra period, McDavid danced past a couple of defenders before chipping a shot past Binnington for his 22nd of the season to snap a 10-game goal-scoring drought. He had 25 between goals.

The Blues had a terrific start to the game, scoring on the first shot just 2:19 in. Awarded an early power play when the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl was sent off for high-sticking, Thomas picked the top left corner past Skinner with a wrister from the top of the circle. It was Thomas’ 20th, tying his career high. It was the seventh time in the last eight games that the Oilers surrendered the first goal.

St. Louis added to its lead on its third shot at 4:49 as Jordan Kyrou made a nice pass from behind the net to allow Buchnevich to score his 24th on a point-blank shot.

Edmonton got one back on a power play of its own with 1:44 remaining in the first as McDavid fed a pass through to Hyman in tight and he sent his team-leading 39th past Binnington. It was Hyman’s sixth consecutive game with a goal. McDavid extended his home-game point streak to 24 games, his personal-best streak of that ilk.

The Oilers tied the game up five minutes into the second period as McDavid sent it back to Hyman on a 2-on-1 and he shoveled in his second of the game and eighth in the last six. It is the first time in Hyman’s career that he has hit the 40-goal mark, becoming the 13th player in Oilers history to do so.

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk played his second game in two nights after missing the previous 12 games because of a lower-body injury.

Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard had an assist on Hyman’s goal, giving him 57 points for the the most by an Oilers defenseman since Paul Coffey had 67 points in 1986-87.

UP NEXT

Blues: Return home to host Minnesota on Saturday.

Oilers: At Seattle on Saturday.

