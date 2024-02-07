Mbappé scores again and PSG advances to French Cup quarterfinals with 3-1 win over Brest

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored his 30th goal of the season Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the French…

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored his 30th goal of the season Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the French Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Brest that extended its unbeaten run to 15 matches.

Amid persistent rumors he will leave PSG to join Real Madrid after his contract runs out at the end of June, Mbappé has been in tremendous form this season.

Last weekend, the France captain scored his 20th league goal in just 19 matches.

According to data by Opta, Mbappé has been involved in 50 goals in 28 French Cup games — 35 goals and 15 assists — scoring 11 goals in his last four matches in the competition.

But while Mbappé continues to impress, PSG remains fragile ahead of next week’s match against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Brest dominated early proceedings at the Parc des Princes and conceded against the run of the play.

The visitors had the upper hand until the 34th minute, hitting the post and forcing PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to an excellent save before Bradley Locko gave the ball away to Ousmane Dembélé on the left side of the box.

Warren Zaïre-Emery then fed Mbappé, who broke the deadlock with a powerful right-footed shot at the far post from a tight angle.

Brest players had their heads down and were punished a second time three minutes later when Danilo Pereira slotted home from Dembélé’s assist.

Brest was on the brink.

Mbappé missed the chance to make it 3-0 just after halftime on a swift counterattack when his clever chipped ball ended on the crossbar.

The visitors returned from the dressing room in better spirits and Steve Mounié’s powerful header in the 65th minute that left Donnarumma powerless injected a dose of suspense into the match.

Brest failed to build on the momentum, though, as Lilian Brassier was sent off soon after for a dangerous tackle on Mbappé. Gonçalo Ramos then sealed PSG’s win in stoppage time.

Madrid has twice failed to sign Mbappé, who extended his deal with PSG in May 2022 shortly before his existing contract was to expire.

Seven-time French champion Lyon also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win against Lille. Rayan Cherki delivered an assist and scored his team’s second goal just after the break. Nice progressed with a 4-1 rout of Montpellier.

