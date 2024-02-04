Man United defender Lisandro Martinez injured again after hurting knee against West Ham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez appears to have sustained a serious injury to his right knee…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez appears to have sustained a serious injury to his right knee in only his fourth game back after a long-term absence following foot surgery.

The Argentina international was forced off in the 70th minute of United’s 3-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday after appearing to twist his knee when challenging for the ball with West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal. Martinez attempted to continue after treatment but fell to the ground again and was helped off the field.

Martinez has just returned from being out for four months. He was making the third straight start of his comeback.

“It seems bad,” United manager Erik ten Hag said. “We have to wait, make the right diagnosis in the coming days and then we will see. Hopefully it is not too bad, we can only pray. He worked so hard to return.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.