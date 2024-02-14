Malukas will miss start of IndyCar season after injuring wrist in mountain biking accident

David Malukas tore ligaments in his left wrist during a mountain biking accident and will miss the start of his…

David Malukas tore ligaments in his left wrist during a mountain biking accident and will miss the start of his first season driving for McLaren Racing.

McLaren said Wednesday that Malukas had undergone surgery on his dislocated wrist a day earlier. The 22-year-old will have stitches removed Feb. 22 and is expected to need six weeks to recover.

The IndyCar season starts March 10 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

“I’m gutted this happened, especially so close to the season,” Malukas said in a statement. “I feel horrible for the team who have worked so hard to prepare for our first season together. I will be working hard to get back on track as soon as I can.”

Malukas in September was named McLaren’s third IndyCar driver, joining Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward. Alex Palou broke his contract to join McLaren and opted instead to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing, while Felix Rosenqvist was released and is moving to Meyer Shank Racing.

McLaren officials said they’re evaluating reserve driver options for Malukas’ No. 6 Chevrolet.

“It’s just heartbreaking for David, of course, and our entire team,” McLaren team principal Gavin Ward said. “We’ve seen how much work he and this entire group has put into preparing for his first season in papaya. But it’s often how we recover from setbacks and adversity that defines us and our character. We will do everything we can to support David in his recovery and when he’s back on track the success will be all the sweeter.”

