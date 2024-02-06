LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 18-21 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Lydia Ko) Jan. 25-28 _ LPGA Drive On Championship (Nelly Korda)…

Listen now to WTOP News

Jan. 18-21 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Lydia Ko)

Jan. 25-28 _ LPGA Drive On Championship (Nelly Korda)

Feb. 22-25 _ Honda LPGA Thailand, Chon Buri, Thailand

Feb. 29-March 3 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Island, Singapore

March 7-10 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China

March 21-24 _ FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, Palos Verdes, Calif.

March 28-31 _ Arizona Championship presented by JTBC, Gilbert, Ariz.

April 3-7 _ LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

April 18-21 _ The Chevron Championship, The Woodlands, Texas

April 25-28 _ JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Los Angeles

May 9-12 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, Clifton, N.J.

May 16-19 _ Mizuho Americas Open, Jersey City, N.J.

May 30-June 2 _ U.S. Women’s Open, Lancaster, Pa.

June 7-9 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, Galloway, N.J.

June 13-16 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 20-23 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Sammamish, Wash.

June 27-30 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 11-14 _ The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 18-21 _ Dana Open, Sylvania, Ohio

July 25-28 _ CPKC Women’s Open, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 1-4 _ Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Aug. 15-18 _ Women’s Scottish Open, TBD

Aug. 22-25 _ AIG Women’s Open, Glasgow, United Kingdom

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 _ FM Global Championship, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 13-15 _ The Solheim Cup, Gainesville, Va.

Sept. 19-22 _ Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, TBD

Sept. 27-29 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 10-13 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 17-20 _ BMW Ladies Championship, TBD

Oct. 24-27 _ Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Otsu, Japan

Nov. 6-9 _ LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Nov. 14-17 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 21-24 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

Dec. 13-15 _ Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Fla.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.