LIV Golf Money Leaders

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 4:33 PM

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas
Trn Money
Dustin Johnson 2 $4,700,000
Joaquin Niemann 2 $4,162,500
Sergio Garcia 2 $2,432,500
Talor Gooch 2 $2,167,500
Peter Uihlein 2 $1,928,333
Jon Rahm 2 $1,775,000
Dean Burmester 2 $1,381,667
Matthew Wolff 2 $1,172,500
Paul Casey 2 $1,070,000
Brooks Koepka 2 $1,040,000
Jason Kokrak 2 $853,125
Charles Howell III 2 $845,000
Graeme McDowell 2 $826,250
Tyrrell Hatton 2 $797,500
Sebastian Munoz 2 $739,167
Cameron Smith 2 $725,000
Caleb Surratt 2 $670,000
Richard Bland 2 $637,500
Bryson Dechambeau 2 $599,167
Adrian Meronk 2 $531,667
Louis Oosthuizen 2 $517,500
Laurie Canter 2 $503,500
Bubba Watson 2 $482,500
Sam Horsfield 2 $437,500
Henrik Stenson 2 $411,250
David Puig 2 $402,500
Marc Leishman 2 $401,000
Kevin Na 2 $400,000
Cameron Tringale 2 $400,000
Patrick Reed 2 $386,667
Abraham Ancer 2 $383,500
Ian Poulter 2 $383,500
Anirban Lahiri 2 $346,667
Lucas Herbert 2 $338,125
Kalle Samooja 2 $335,625
Matthew Jones 2 $335,000
Pat Perez 2 $320,833
Euginio Chacarra 2 $315,625
Thomas Pieters 2 $288,750
Lee Westwood 2 $284,792
Jinichiro Kozuma 2 $280,000
Branden Grace 2 $271,000
Brendan Steele 2 $265,000
Kieran Vincent 2 $258,125
Scott Vincent 2 $258,125
Carlos Ortiz 2 $257,917
Danny Lee 2 $251,667
Harold Varner III 2 $232,500
Martin Kaymer 2 $227,500
Phil Mickelson 2 $215,833
Hudson Swafford 2 $198,750
Mito Pereira 2 $186,250
Charl Schwartzel 2 $185,000
Andy Ogletree 2 $183,125

