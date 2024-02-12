LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas Trn Money Dustin Johnson 2 $4,700,000 Joaquin Niemann 2…

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas Trn Money Dustin Johnson 2 $4,700,000 Joaquin Niemann 2 $4,162,500 Sergio Garcia 2 $2,432,500 Talor Gooch 2 $2,167,500 Peter Uihlein 2 $1,928,333 Jon Rahm 2 $1,775,000 Dean Burmester 2 $1,381,667 Matthew Wolff 2 $1,172,500 Paul Casey 2 $1,070,000 Brooks Koepka 2 $1,040,000 Jason Kokrak 2 $853,125 Charles Howell III 2 $845,000 Graeme McDowell 2 $826,250 Tyrrell Hatton 2 $797,500 Sebastian Munoz 2 $739,167 Cameron Smith 2 $725,000 Caleb Surratt 2 $670,000 Richard Bland 2 $637,500 Bryson Dechambeau 2 $599,167 Adrian Meronk 2 $531,667 Louis Oosthuizen 2 $517,500 Laurie Canter 2 $503,500 Bubba Watson 2 $482,500 Sam Horsfield 2 $437,500 Henrik Stenson 2 $411,250 David Puig 2 $402,500 Marc Leishman 2 $401,000 Kevin Na 2 $400,000 Cameron Tringale 2 $400,000 Patrick Reed 2 $386,667 Abraham Ancer 2 $383,500 Ian Poulter 2 $383,500 Anirban Lahiri 2 $346,667 Lucas Herbert 2 $338,125 Kalle Samooja 2 $335,625 Matthew Jones 2 $335,000 Pat Perez 2 $320,833 Euginio Chacarra 2 $315,625 Thomas Pieters 2 $288,750 Lee Westwood 2 $284,792 Jinichiro Kozuma 2 $280,000 Branden Grace 2 $271,000 Brendan Steele 2 $265,000 Kieran Vincent 2 $258,125 Scott Vincent 2 $258,125 Carlos Ortiz 2 $257,917 Danny Lee 2 $251,667 Harold Varner III 2 $232,500 Martin Kaymer 2 $227,500 Phil Mickelson 2 $215,833 Hudson Swafford 2 $198,750 Mito Pereira 2 $186,250 Charl Schwartzel 2 $185,000 Andy Ogletree 2 $183,125

