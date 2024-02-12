LIV Golf Money Leaders

|Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Las Vegas
|Trn
|Money
|Dustin Johnson
|2
|$4,700,000
|Joaquin Niemann
|2
|$4,162,500
|Sergio Garcia
|2
|$2,432,500
|Talor Gooch
|2
|$2,167,500
|Peter Uihlein
|2
|$1,928,333
|Jon Rahm
|2
|$1,775,000
|Dean Burmester
|2
|$1,381,667
|Matthew Wolff
|2
|$1,172,500
|Paul Casey
|2
|$1,070,000
|Brooks Koepka
|2
|$1,040,000
|Jason Kokrak
|2
|$853,125
|Charles Howell III
|2
|$845,000
|Graeme McDowell
|2
|$826,250
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2
|$797,500
|Sebastian Munoz
|2
|$739,167
|Cameron Smith
|2
|$725,000
|Caleb Surratt
|2
|$670,000
|Richard Bland
|2
|$637,500
|Bryson Dechambeau
|2
|$599,167
|Adrian Meronk
|2
|$531,667
|Louis Oosthuizen
|2
|$517,500
|Laurie Canter
|2
|$503,500
|Bubba Watson
|2
|$482,500
|Sam Horsfield
|2
|$437,500
|Henrik Stenson
|2
|$411,250
|David Puig
|2
|$402,500
|Marc Leishman
|2
|$401,000
|Kevin Na
|2
|$400,000
|Cameron Tringale
|2
|$400,000
|Patrick Reed
|2
|$386,667
|Abraham Ancer
|2
|$383,500
|Ian Poulter
|2
|$383,500
|Anirban Lahiri
|2
|$346,667
|Lucas Herbert
|2
|$338,125
|Kalle Samooja
|2
|$335,625
|Matthew Jones
|2
|$335,000
|Pat Perez
|2
|$320,833
|Euginio Chacarra
|2
|$315,625
|Thomas Pieters
|2
|$288,750
|Lee Westwood
|2
|$284,792
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|2
|$280,000
|Branden Grace
|2
|$271,000
|Brendan Steele
|2
|$265,000
|Kieran Vincent
|2
|$258,125
|Scott Vincent
|2
|$258,125
|Carlos Ortiz
|2
|$257,917
|Danny Lee
|2
|$251,667
|Harold Varner III
|2
|$232,500
|Martin Kaymer
|2
|$227,500
|Phil Mickelson
|2
|$215,833
|Hudson Swafford
|2
|$198,750
|Mito Pereira
|2
|$186,250
|Charl Schwartzel
|2
|$185,000
|Andy Ogletree
|2
|$183,125
