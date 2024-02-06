Lindholm scores two in Canucks debut in 3-2 win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two power-play goals in similar fashion in his first game with Vancouver and…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two power-play goals in similar fashion in his first game with Vancouver and J.T. Miller provided the winning goal in the Canucks’ 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Lindholm, a veteran center who began his career with the Hurricanes, had one goal in each of the first two periods as the Canucks returned from the All-Star break and increased their points streak to 12 games.

Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser each had two assists. Thatcher Demko made 22 saves, including 12 in the third period.

Jordan Martinook and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Pyotr Kochetkov, playing for the Hurricanes for the first time since Jan. 11, stopped 16 shots.

Vancouver acquired Lindholm last week from the Calgary Flames. He played five NHL seasons with the Hurricanes, which drafted him in 2013.

Miller scored his 22nd goal of the season four minutes into the third period for the game’s lone even-strength goal.

Lindholm’s first goal for Vancouver came on a power play with 2:37 left in the opening period. He redirected Hughes’ blast.

Martinook’s power-play goal came early in the first period. But by the game’s midway mark, the Hurricanes had only seven shots on goal despite averaging more than 33 per game.

Lindholm’s second goal came with a tip-in from Hughes’ delivery. That gave Lindholm 11 goals this season.

Just 62 seconds after Lindholm’s second goal, Aho converted on Carolina’s second power play of the game for his team-leading 18th goal.

Hughes leads NHL defenseman in points with 64.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Boston on Thursday.

Hurricanes: Host Colorado on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.