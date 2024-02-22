LeBron James out for Lakers against Warriors because of left ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is sitting out against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is sitting out against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night with a left ankle injury.

Coach Darvin Ham called it a “day-to-day thing.”

“When we wake up in the morning we’ll figure it out,” Ham said ahead of his team’s first meeting with the Warriors since a wild 145-144 win in double overtime at Chase Center on Jan. 27. James had a triple-double in that game with 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists.

The 39-year-old James has left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, inflammation of the tendons on the outside of his foot. He also sat out Feb. 14 at Utah with the injury ahead of the All-Star break.

James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists in his 21st NBA season. Ham said it will be his job to manage both James and center Anthony Davis by “being smart” for the remainder of the regular season to keep them both fresh and healthy.

“No one man puts the cape on. Everyone banding together, doing everything as a unit, as a group,” Ham said of the keys to playing without James. “We have a bunch of guys active tonight that have been playing at a really, really high level. Went into the break playing at a high level and I expect that to continue. Just, again, playing the right way, competing every possession, and covering for one another. Being connected.”

Guard Max Christie was available to play for the Lakers after being listed questionable with a sprained right ankle while forward Cam Reddish was still out because of a sprained right ankle. Big man Christian Wood is dealing with a left knee injury that he hurt during the Utah game and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.