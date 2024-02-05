Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $280 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player…

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $280 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total Shohei Ohtani, LAD 2024-33 $700 million Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $426.5 million Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $365 million Aaron Judge, NYY 2023-31 $360 million Manny Machado, SD 2023-32 $350 million Francisco Lindor, NYM 2022-31 $341 million Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 2021-34 $340 million Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $330 million Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $325 million Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 2024-35 $325 million Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million Rafael Devers, Bos 2024-33 $313.5 million Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million Trea Turner, Phi 2023-33 $300 million Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $292 million Bobby Witt Jr., KC 2014-34 $288.778 million Xander Bogaerts, SD 2023-33 $280 million

