Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $280 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Total
|Shohei Ohtani, LAD
|2024-33
|$700
|million
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$426.5
|million
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|2021-32
|$365
|million
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|2023-31
|$360
|million
|Manny Machado, SD
|2023-32
|$350
|million
|Francisco Lindor, NYM
|2022-31
|$341
|million
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
|2021-34
|$340
|million
|Bryce Harper, Phi
|2019-31
|$330
|million
|Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY
|2015-27
|$325
|million
|Corey Seager, Tex
|2022-31
|$325
|million
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|2024-35
|$325
|million
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$324
|million
|Rafael Devers, Bos
|2024-33
|$313.5
|million
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$300
|million
|Trea Turner, Phi
|2023-33
|$300
|million
|Miguel Cabrera, Det
|2014-23
|$292
|million
|Bobby Witt Jr., KC
|2014-34
|$288.778
|million
|Xander Bogaerts, SD
|2023-33
|$280
|million
