Lafreniere scores in OT, lifts Rangers over Avalanche 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:53 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Colorado…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:53 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Monday night.

Artemi Panarin also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots to help the Rangers get their second straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who had won three straight. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 27 saves against his former team.

Zach Parise made his Avalanche debut. The 39-year-old forward signed with Colorado on Jan. 26 after playing the previous two seasons for the Islanders.

ISLANDERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Former Toronto forward Pierre Engvall returned to score late and New York halted the Maple Leafs three-game winning streak.

Kyle MacLean and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders. Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves.

The win evened new Islanders head coach Patrick Roy’s record at 2-2-1.

Toronto captain John Tavares tied the game on the power play with 4:48 left in the third period, redirecting a Morgan Rielly shot from the slot. Mitch Marner also scored for Toronto.

Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves in his fourth consecutive start as Toronto outshot the visitors 37-29.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.