Kyle Shanahan Coaching Record

Regular Season Year, Team W L T Pct 2017 San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 2018 San Francisco 4 12 0 .250 2019 San Francisco 13 3 0 .813 2020 San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 2021 San Francisco 10 7 0 .588 2022 San Francisco 13 4 0 .765 2023 San Francisco 12 5 0 .706 Total 23 25 0 .479

Playoffs Year, Team W L Pct 2019 San Francisco 2 0 1.000 2023 San Francisco 2 0 1.000 Total 4 0 1.000

2019 — Won divisional playoff against Minnesota 27-10; won NFC championship against Green Bay 37-20.

2023 — Won divisional playoff against Green Bay 24-21; won NFC championship against Detroit 34-31.

