Kelly Olynyk going back to Canada as part of Jazz-Raptors trade, AP source says

Kelly Olynyk is going back to his native Canada, after the Utah Jazz agreed Thursday to trade the veteran forward to the Toronto Raptors, a person with knowledge of the agreement said.

Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji are going to Toronto for a first-round pick in this June’s draft, Otto Porter and Kira Lewis, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had yet to receive final league approval.

Toronto would become the sixth NBA team for Olynyk, who has also played for Boston, Miami, Houston and Detroit before spending parts of two seasons with the Jazz.

Olynyk is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds this season for Utah, while Agbaji averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. Both played about 20 minutes per game, primarily off the Jazz bench.

Porter had two stints this season where he was sidelined by injury, wasn’t currently in the Toronto rotation and has appeared in only 23 games since the start of last season. Lewis made one appearance with the Raptors since getting acquired from New Orleans last month in the deal where Toronto sent Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

