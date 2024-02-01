Kalvin Phillips mars West Ham debut by making error leading to goal in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips started his loan spell at West Ham by making an error leading to a goal…

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips started his loan spell at West Ham by making an error leading to a goal inside three minutes of a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Thursday.

The England midfielder’s loose back-pass under pressure went straight to Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who had the simple task of slotting home from close range for his 13th league goal this season — just one behind joint-leading scorers Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

Phillips’ debut lasted 68 minutes before he was substituted, by which time West Ham had equalized through James Ward-Prowse’s penalty in the 61st after Mohammed Kudus — recently returned from playing at the Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana — was tripped.

Phillips joined West Ham last week on a six-month loan from Manchester City, where he remained out of favor midway through his second season at the champions. He’ll be hoping the move secures him guaranteed playing time ahead of the European Championship in Germany starting June.

The point kept West Ham in sixth place, seven points behind Aston Villa in fifth. Bournemouth moved up one place to 12th.

