Jordan reaches first Asian Cup final after stunning South Korea

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jordan is in the final of the Asian Cup for the first time after stunning South Korea 2-0 on Tuesday.

Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Tamari struck in the second half at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to knock out one of the pre-tournament favorites.

Jordan will play Iran or defending champion Qatar in the final this weekend. Their semifinal is on Wednesday.

Al Naimat opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when flicking a shot beyond goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who had pulled off a series of saves to keep the score level.

Tamari made it 2-0 in the 66th with a long-range effort.

Two-time champion South Korea was aiming to win its first Asian Cup since 1960.

It needed a stoppage time own goal to secure a draw with Jordan in the group stage and mounted late comebacks in the round of 16 and quarterfinals against Saudi Arabia and Australia. But a repeat never looked likely on this occasion.

The closest South Korea came to scoring was when Lee Jae-sung headed against the post in the first half.

