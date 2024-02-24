Jokic’s 17th triple-double of the season helps Nuggets top Trail Blazers 127-112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his 17th triple-double of the…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season, Michael Porter scored 34 points and had 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 127-112 on Friday night.

Collin Gillespie made all four of his 3-point attempts off the bench for the Nuggets and finished with 18 points.

Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Trail Blazers. Deandre Ayton added 22 points and Anfernee Simons had 21.

Portland led by 5 points in the opening minutes, but Denver controlled it most of the way thanks to a sizable shooting disparity. The Nuggets shot 57.3% from the field to the Blazers’ 44.3% and outrebounded Portland 43-31.

