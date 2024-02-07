Jimmy Vesey scores 2, Quick gets another win as Rangers beat Lightning 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves as the New York Rangers beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in three days after the All-Star break. Quick has started both games.

Brandon Hagel scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves. The Lightning had won three straight and eight of their previous nine.

The game was delayed at the seven-minute mark of the second when Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had to leave the ice on a stretcher after his left leg bent at an awkward angle in a play along the boards in the Tampa Bay end. Sergachev had returned Wednesday after missing 17 games with a leg injury suffered in December.

STARS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart midway through the third period, Auston Matthews had his NHL-leading 41st goal and Toronto beat Dallas.

Nylander had two goals and an assist, Matthews added an assist and John Tavares had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves. Toronto scored three times on the power play.

Evgeni Dadonov scored twice for Dallas, the second on a third-period penalty shot. Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston also scored. Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves with Jake Oettinger resting after a 2-1 victory in Buffalo on Tuesday night. The Stars had won four straight and seven of 10.

