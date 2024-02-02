Italy to visit US for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador

MILAN (AP) — Almost 19 years after its last visit, Italy will return to the United States for friendlies against…

MILAN (AP) — Almost 19 years after its last visit, Italy will return to the United States for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador next month.

The Azzurri will face Venezuela for the first time on March 21 at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium — the home of Lionel Messi — before travelling to New York to play Ecuador three days later.

Italy has played Ecuador twice, winning 2-0 at the 2002 World Cup and drawing 1-1 in a friendly in New York in 2005, the last time the Azzurri travelled to America.

Italy will use the matches as part of its preparation for its European Championship defense. Luciano Spalletti’s side is in a group with Spain, Croatia and Albania at Euro 2024, which kicks off on June 14 in Germany.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.