Injury during sparring session causes Tyson Fury to postpone title bout with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury sustained a cut to his face during a sparring session, forcing a postponement of his scheduled Feb. 17…

Tyson Fury sustained a cut to his face during a sparring session, forcing a postponement of his scheduled Feb. 17 heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

The cut is above Fury’s right eye.

This fight at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, would have unified all the major heavyweight titles. Fury owns the WBC title. Usyk is the title-holder in the WBA, WBO and IBF.

“I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition,” Fury said in a statement. “I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event, and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.”

This marks the second time a potential Fury-Usyk bout has been postponed. They originally were scheduled to fight on Dec. 23, but it was delayed after Fury struggled through a split-decision victory over Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia last October.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.