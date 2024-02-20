Infielder Yu Chang signs minor league contract with Tampa Bay Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Yu Chang has signed a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. The…

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Yu Chang has signed a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The club announced the deal, which includes an invitation to major league spring training camp, on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Chang has played all four infield positions while batting .204 with 20 home runs and 79 RBIs over portions of five seasons with Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Boston.

He appeared in 39 games with the Red Sox in 2023, batting .162 with six homers and 18 RBIs. He re-joins the Rays after playing 36 games with Tampa Bay two years ago, hitting .260 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

