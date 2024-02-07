Highest MLB Arbitration Salaries

Highest salaries awarded in Major League Baseball salary in arbitration in cases decided by hearings (x-lost case): Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,…

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor 2024 $19,900,000 x-Teoscar Hernández, Sea 2023 $14,000,000 Gerrit Cole, Hou 2019 13,500,000 x-Max Fried, Atl 2023 13,500,000 Trevor Bauer, Cle 2019 13,000,000 Hunter Renfroe, LAA 2023 11,900,000 Mookie Betts, Bos 2018 10,500,000 x-Corbin Burnes, Mil 2023 10,010,000 x-Alfonso Soriano Was 2006 10,000,000 x-Francisco Rodriguez, LAA 2008 10,000,000 Ryan Howard, Phi 2008 10,000,000 x-J.T. Realmuto, Phi 2019 10,000,000 Dansby Swanson, Atl 2022 10,000,000

