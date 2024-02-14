Live Radio
Highest MLB Arbitration Salaries

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 2:52 PM

Highest salaries awarded in Major League Baseball salary in arbitration in cases decided by hearings (x-lost case):

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor 2024 $19,900,000
x-Teoscar Hernández, Sea 2023 $14,000,000
Gerrit Cole, Hou 2019 13,500,000
x-Max Fried, Atl 2023 13,500,000
Trevor Bauer, Cle 2019 13,000,000
Hunter Renfroe, LAA 2023 11,900,000
x-Luis Arraez, Mia 2024 10,600,000
Mookie Betts, Bos 2018 10,500,000
x-Corbin Burnes, Mil 2023 10,010,000
x-Alfonso Soriano Was 2006 10,000,000
x-Francisco Rodriguez, LAA 2008 10,000,000
Ryan Howard, Phi 2008 10,000,000
x-J.T. Realmuto, Phi 2019 10,000,000
Dansby Swanson, Atl 2022 10,000,000

Sports
