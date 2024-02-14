Highest MLB Arbitration Salaries

Highest salaries awarded in Major League Baseball salary in arbitration in cases decided by hearings (x-lost case):
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor
|2024
|$19,900,000
|x-Teoscar Hernández, Sea
|2023
|$14,000,000
|Gerrit Cole, Hou
|2019
|13,500,000
|x-Max Fried, Atl
|2023
|13,500,000
|Trevor Bauer, Cle
|2019
|13,000,000
|Hunter Renfroe, LAA
|2023
|11,900,000
|x-Luis Arraez, Mia
|2024
|10,600,000
|Mookie Betts, Bos
|2018
|10,500,000
|x-Corbin Burnes, Mil
|2023
|10,010,000
|x-Alfonso Soriano Was
|2006
|10,000,000
|x-Francisco Rodriguez, LAA
|2008
|10,000,000
|Ryan Howard, Phi
|2008
|10,000,000
|x-J.T. Realmuto, Phi
|2019
|10,000,000
|Dansby Swanson, Atl
|2022
|10,000,000
