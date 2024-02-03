Gundogan leads 10-man Barcelona’s 3-1 win at Alaves. Vitor Roque scores before being sent off

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan set up Robert Lewandowski and added a goal of his own to lead 10-man…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan set up Robert Lewandowski and added a goal of his own to lead 10-man Barcelona to a 3-1 win at Alaves in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Xavi Hernández’s side was already leading 3-1 when substitute Vitor Roque, who scored the visitors’ third goal, was sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up two quick yellow cards.

This made it two straight wins for Barcelona since Xavi said he would not continue as coach after this season following last weekend’s 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal. After that debacle he had said his players had lacked the “maturity” to protect their lead and compete for the entire match.

But after the comfortable win in Vitoria, Xavi praised his team for what he called a “mature,” all-round performance.

“I think my team played a mature game,” Xavi said. “It showed it knew how to compete, and at a pitch that is very demanding and requires you to be focused for 90 minutes. I am satisfied. This is the response by the team that I expected.”

Barcelona also won midweek with a 1-0 league win over Osasuna, thanks to Roque’s first goal since joining the team last month.

Lewandowski ended a six-round scoreless streak when he chipped the goalkeeper after receiving a through ball from Gundogan for the opener in the 22nd.

After Alaves came close to equalizing at the end of the first half, Gundogan skillfully volleyed in a lobbed pass by Pedri González at the far post to double the lead in the 49th.

Alaves striker Samuel Omorodion responded quickly to Gundogan’s goal with a header in the 51st.

But Roque, who came on for Gundogan, scored for a second consecutive game to likely ensure the victory in the 63rd before he left the visitors a man down.

Third-place Barcelona moved to within seven points of leader Real Madrid, which will host fourth-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Girona, in second, is five points clear of Barcelona before hosting Real Sociedad later Saturday.

While others got the goals, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal again stood out as the team’s most creative and incisive attacking player thanks to his footwork and dribbling skills from the right flank.

“Robert is our scorer. He can go through rough spells and he can say he has lost his spark, but he was key again for us today,” Xavi said about Lewandowski, before also praising Yamal.

“Lamine is an incredible talent,” Xavi said. “He is the complete package, and the most important thing is how he works for the team.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.