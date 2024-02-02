BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alta 54, Highland 50 American Prep WV 75, Rockwell Charter 55 Bingham 91, Copper Hills 62 Brighton…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 54, Highland 50

American Prep WV 75, Rockwell Charter 55

Bingham 91, Copper Hills 62

Brighton 69, West 44

Cedar Valley 57, Wasatch 50

Clearfield 43, Woods Cross 40

Corner Canyon 69, Riverton 47

Cottonwood 81, Tooele 52

Crimson Cliffs 68, Cedar City 51

Davis 52, Fremont 45

Desert Hills 65, Hurricane 60

Duchesne 61, San Juan Blanding 49

East 59, Skyline 35

Escalante 61, Whitehorse 52

Freedom Prep 50, UMA-Riverdale 41

Grand County 68, North Summit 64

Herriman 69, Mountain Ridge 47

Jordan 55, Hillcrest 52

Juan Diego Catholic 81, Granger 53

Kanab 59, Enterprise 47

Kearns 73, Taylorsville 57

Layton 65, Syracuse 60

Layton Christian Academy 76, Mountain View 60

Lehi 80, American Fork 62

Manti 80, Carbon 52

Mountain Crest 53, Logan 47

North Sevier 48, Gunnison Valley 21

Ogden 71, Ben Lomond 45

Orem 75, Maple Mountain 63

Panguitch 66, Bryce Valley 35

Parowan 53, Beaver 43

Payson 71, Timpanogos 58

Rich County 80, Tintic 55

Richfield 62, North Sanpete 31

Ridgeline 49, Green Canyon 36

Rowland Hall 60, St. Joseph 48

Salem Hills 64, Spanish Fork 63

Sky View 61, Bear River 56

Snow Canyon 69, Pine View 53

Springville 54, Timpview 47

Tabiona 51, Manila 31

Union 64, Morgan 59

Viewmont 63, Box Elder 47

Water Canyon 61, Millard 41

Weber 55, Farmington 48

Wendover 56, Altamont 49

West Jordan 68, Hunter 59

Cowboy Classic=

Provo 74, Uintah 55

