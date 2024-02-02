BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 54, Highland 50
American Prep WV 75, Rockwell Charter 55
Bingham 91, Copper Hills 62
Brighton 69, West 44
Cedar Valley 57, Wasatch 50
Clearfield 43, Woods Cross 40
Corner Canyon 69, Riverton 47
Cottonwood 81, Tooele 52
Crimson Cliffs 68, Cedar City 51
Davis 52, Fremont 45
Desert Hills 65, Hurricane 60
Duchesne 61, San Juan Blanding 49
East 59, Skyline 35
Escalante 61, Whitehorse 52
Freedom Prep 50, UMA-Riverdale 41
Grand County 68, North Summit 64
Herriman 69, Mountain Ridge 47
Jordan 55, Hillcrest 52
Juan Diego Catholic 81, Granger 53
Kanab 59, Enterprise 47
Kearns 73, Taylorsville 57
Layton 65, Syracuse 60
Layton Christian Academy 76, Mountain View 60
Lehi 80, American Fork 62
Manti 80, Carbon 52
Mountain Crest 53, Logan 47
North Sevier 48, Gunnison Valley 21
Ogden 71, Ben Lomond 45
Orem 75, Maple Mountain 63
Panguitch 66, Bryce Valley 35
Parowan 53, Beaver 43
Payson 71, Timpanogos 58
Rich County 80, Tintic 55
Richfield 62, North Sanpete 31
Ridgeline 49, Green Canyon 36
Rowland Hall 60, St. Joseph 48
Salem Hills 64, Spanish Fork 63
Sky View 61, Bear River 56
Snow Canyon 69, Pine View 53
Springville 54, Timpview 47
Tabiona 51, Manila 31
Union 64, Morgan 59
Viewmont 63, Box Elder 47
Water Canyon 61, Millard 41
Weber 55, Farmington 48
Wendover 56, Altamont 49
West Jordan 68, Hunter 59
Cowboy Classic=
Provo 74, Uintah 55
