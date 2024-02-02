Lyon completes signing of winger Saïd Benrahma from West Ham after admin issues

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon completed the signing of Algeria winger Saïd Benrahma from West Ham on Friday, a day…

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon completed the signing of Algeria winger Saïd Benrahma from West Ham on Friday, a day after the deal fell through at the end of the transfer window for administrative reasons.

Lyon successfully appealed to FIFA and said in a statement that all the paperwork was accepted.

Benrahma joins on a paid loan of 5.1 million pounds ($6.4 million) until the end of June with an option to buy him for 12.3 million pounds ($15.5 million) and 10% of any future sell-on value.

Earlier, Lyon general director Laurent Prud’Homme said FIFA accepted the required international transfer certificate. The French and English soccer federations then validated the transfer.

It is a relief for Lyon and for Spanish top-flight club Real Betis, which was also frustrated with West Ham after missing out on signing attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals on Thursday.

On Friday, Betis was able to sign Fornals from West Ham on a long-term deal until 2029.

In a statement overnight, Lyon accused West Ham of being disrespectful for not entering information online after the move collapsed due to computer-related admin issues.

Lyon said the London-based club had not done any of the required technical procedures on FIFA’s designated platform, TMS — a system for international player transfers — despite repeated requests from Lyon.

“In the absence of this reciprocal action on the part of the English club and following this incomprehensible behavior, raising questions, the international transfer certificate could not be requested before closure (of the transfer market),” Lyon said. “Lyon deeply regrets this situation and this decision, which shows a profound lack of respect on the part of West Ham toward the institution (club) and the player.”

The 28-year-old Benrahma joined West Ham in 2020 and scored 24 goals in 146 appearances.

Struggling Lyon is 16th in the French league and hosts Marseille on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.