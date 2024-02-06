France lock Willemse to miss two Six Nations matches because of red card

PARIS (AP) — Paul Willemse will miss France’s Six Nations matches against Scotland and Italy as a result of his…

PARIS (AP) — Paul Willemse will miss France’s Six Nations matches against Scotland and Italy as a result of his red card against Ireland.

Willemse was sent off in France’s 38-17 loss to defending champion Ireland in the tournament opener last Friday after his second yellow card for foul play was upgraded to red.

The punishment was issued Tuesday following an independent disciplinary committee hearing.

Willemse was given suspensions of four weeks and three weeks for the offenses, to run concurrently, meaning a four-week ban. The 31-year-old South Africa-born lock can reduce it to three by completing a World Rugby class known as “tackle school.” He also has the right to appeal.

France plays at Murrayfield on Saturday and hosts Italy on Feb. 25.

