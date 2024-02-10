France escapes with comeback win over Scotland after late TMO call in Six Nations rugby

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — France stayed in the Six Nations title hunt when it benefited from a call by the…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — France stayed in the Six Nations title hunt when it benefited from a call by the Television Match Official to deny Scotland a last-seconds try at Murrayfield on Saturday.

France won 20-16, taking the lead only in the 71st minute.

In the last minute, Scotland regathered loose French ball near the visiting team’s tryline and hammered away. The clock ticked past 80 minutes when Sam Skinner drove over the line and was tackled by Yoram Moefana and Sebastien Taofifenua. Referee Nic Berry said Skinner was held up but wanted a video check.

The ball was seen to roll off a French boot under the pile of bodies, but after four minutes of replays, TMO Brian MacNeice said there was no conclusive proof Skinner scored.

France was relieved, and rebounded from humiliation at home inflicted by defending champion Ireland last weekend in the opening round.

Scotland, on the back of an historic first win in Cardiff in 22 years, had visions of a statement win over the French but wasted leads of 13-3 and 16-10.

The French stayed in the match despite 13 handling errors, 12 turnovers and tighthead prop Uini Atonio’s sin-binning, during which France didn’t concede a point.

Atonio’s yellow card drew a dramatic end to the first half, too.

The Scots had turned down two kickable penalties. Then Atonio was sin-binned for a no-arms tackle while defending the tryline. Scotland elected to scrum again, forcing France to send in reserve prop Dorian Aldegheri and take off wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey. But the French scrum came up trumps as Scotland’s collapsed, and Berry called halftime.

