ELECTION 2024: Live South Carolina Democratic Primary Results | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Former Man United midfielder…

Former Man United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retiring from soccer after 18-year career

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 8:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from soccer.

The 36-year-old Belgian, who recently finished a four-year stint at Chinese Club Shandong Taishan, said Saturday on Instagram that he is bringing his 18-year playing career to an end.

Fellaini made 87 appearances for the Belgium national team and spent 12 years in the Premier League, six each for Everton and Man United after moving from Merseyside to Old Trafford in 2013.

“I am writing this post to announce that after a career of 18 years, I am retiring from professional football,” Fellaini wrote. “What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level.”

Fellaini won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time with United and helped Belgium finish in third place at the 2018 World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up