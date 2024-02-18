Femke Bol improves her 400-meter indoor world record at Netherlands championships

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) — Femke Bol broke her 400-meter indoor world record on Sunday at the Netherlands’ national championships, finishing…

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) — Femke Bol broke her 400-meter indoor world record on Sunday at the Netherlands’ national championships, finishing in 49.24 seconds to shave two-hundredths of a second off the record she set a year ago.

Bol, the 400-meter hurdles world champion, set the new record less than two weeks before the World Indoor Athletic Championships open in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

“It’s a dream come true to run another world record and it’s wonderful to have all these Dutch fans enjoying the most beautiful sport in the world,” Bol said in her trackside interview.

She bettered her own record from a year ago that itself broke a 40-year-old record of 49.59 set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

Lieke Klaver finished second Sunday behind Bol in 50.10 at the Omnisport stadium in Apeldoorn and Cathelijn Peeters was third in 52.08.

